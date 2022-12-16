Local

Massachusetts

Massachusetts Power Outages: Winter Storm Leaves Thousands Without Electricity

Most of the outages were in western Massachusetts and Vermont as of Friday morning

By Marc Fortier

Thousands of Massachusetts residents are without power on Friday as a winter storm continues to blast the region.

As of 11 a.m., about 3,300 customers were without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. The majority of the outages are in western Massachusetts, though the Worcester area and some parts of Greater Boston and the Cape are also experiencing issues.

Green Mountain Power in Vermont is reporting just over 1,600 outages as of 10:30 a.m.

In Connecticut, Eversource is reporting about 460 outages statewide.

Eversource is reporting only about 240 outages in New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Electric Co-op is reporting just 32 and Unitil says it has no customers without electricity.

In Maine, Central Maine Power is only reporting a handful of outages as of Friday morning, and Rhode Island similarly has only a small number of people without power.

High winds are expected throughout the day, and that, combined with heavy wet snow, are expected to cause the number of outages to continue to grow.

For more on what to do if you lose power, click here.

