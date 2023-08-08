Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
severe weather

Thousands of power outages reported in Mass. as strong storms move through

By Matt Fortin

As powerful storms wipe through Massachusetts, power has been knocked out for thousands in the Bay State.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, there were 9,353 customers without power as of around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday.

There was a major concentration of outages in communities between Boston and Worcester, including Holliston, Dover and Medway.

There were also pockets of outages in the Haverhill area, and in the southeastern Massachusetts communities of Fall River, Dartmouth.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Falmouth and Mashpee, on the Cape, had nearly 4,000 outages between the two towns.

Tuesday's storms have prompted tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings, with intense downpours and a possibly touchdown in the Mattapoisett and Rochester area.

The pouring rain has led to street flooding across eastern Massachusetts, even trapping several vehicles because of the high waters.

More weather news

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Roads flooded across Mass., numerous vehicles trapped in high water

forecast 2 hours ago

FIRST ALERT: Flooding storms pound Mass., sparking tornado warnings

This article tagged under:

severe weather
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us