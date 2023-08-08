Thousands of power outages reported in Mass. as strong storms move through

As powerful storms wipe through Massachusetts, power has been knocked out for thousands in the Bay State.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, there were 9,353 customers without power as of around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday.

There was a major concentration of outages in communities between Boston and Worcester, including Holliston, Dover and Medway.

There were also pockets of outages in the Haverhill area, and in the southeastern Massachusetts communities of Fall River, Dartmouth.

Falmouth and Mashpee, on the Cape, had nearly 4,000 outages between the two towns.

Tuesday's storms have prompted tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings, with intense downpours and a possibly touchdown in the Mattapoisett and Rochester area.

The pouring rain has led to street flooding across eastern Massachusetts, even trapping several vehicles because of the high waters.