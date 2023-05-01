Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Massachusetts Raw Milk Backers Say It's Part Of ‘Food Justice' Debate

Sen. Anne Gobi of Spencer, who has previously sponsored legislation to expand access to raw milk, filed a bill again this session to allow dairy farmers to deliver raw milk directly to consumers and from farm stands

By Sam Drysdale

Getty Images

Raw milk consumers and sellers are once again asking lawmakers to expand access to the controversial dairy product.

The Northeast Organic Farming Association contends raw milk, or unpasteurized milk, is healthier and tastes better than milk that has been through the sterilization process. They list benefits including high levels of calcium, amino acids and vitamins, as well as "beneficial bacteria" that can "rebalance a digestive system unable to process many foods, and can restore the immune system."

But, regulators are wary of the product.

"Raw milk can contain a variety of disease-causing pathogens, as demonstrated by numerous scientific studies. These studies, along with numerous foodborne outbreaks, clearly demonstrate the risk associated with drinking raw milk," the FDA says on its website.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Currently, Massachusetts dairies can only sell raw milk on their farms, and cannot bring it to farmers markets or do home delivery. On its website NOFA reports there are more than 24 farms in Massachusetts licensed to sell raw milk from their farm stores.

Sen. Anne Gobi of Spencer, who has previously sponsored legislation to expand access to raw milk, filed a bill again this session to allow dairy farmers to deliver raw milk directly to consumers and from farm stands.

"We get calls all the time for people who would be consumers in the Boston area who, you know, just can't get the hour or more outside of the city to find a place to buy raw milk," Jocelyn Langer, executive director of NOFA, said at an Agriculture Committee hearing on the bill on Monday. "By allowing for delivery, the Legislature would support food justice and increase the economic viability of small dairies. We want farming to remain a viable business in this state, and for our food security and for the health and happiness that comes from eating fresh nourishing food."

Between 2013 and 2018, 75 outbreaks with 675 illnesses occurred in the U.S. that were linked to unpasteurised milk, according to a recent study publicized by the CDC. In states where the sale of raw milk was expressly allowed, there was estimated to be 3.2 times greater number of outbreaks, according to the report. 

More Massachusetts stories

Massachusetts 4 hours ago

Hingham Cop Accused of Pulling Gun, Yelling Racial Slurs in Road Rage Incident

lawrence 10 hours ago

Investigation Ongoing After Teen Killed, 5 Hurt in Shooting at Lawrence Party

Copyright State House News Service

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Celtics Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us