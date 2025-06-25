New guidance for controversial ‘timeout rooms' in Mass. schools

The Massachusetts Education Board voted Tuesday to pass new regulations around the use of controversial "timeout rooms" in schools with the goal of preventing unnecessary trauma for the most vulnerable students.

The Boston Globe reports it was a unanimous vote at the state education department's Everett headquarters and that the new rules attempt to better distinguish between a timeout -- which is voluntary and permitted under state law -- and confinement or "seclusion" -- which is involuntary and previously had been prohibited.

The new regulations, which go into effect in the 2026-27 school year, revise the state's definition of a timeout. They can only take place in an unlocked setting from which the student is permitted to leave, and any room used for a timeout must be an appropriate size for a student and have adequate lighting and ventilation, according to the Globe.

The public submitted over 115 comments in the spring regarding the changes. Parents previously told the Globe that students were secluded in "timeout rooms" -- most of whom have disabilities -- and they were traumatized by their experiences.

Schools will be able to legally practice seclusion under the new rules if a student's behavior poses an imminent threat to themselves or others, but only if school officials have obtained prior consent from the child's parents and medical provider, the Globe added.

This controversy is unlikely to go away any time soon, with mixed reaction to the new regulations.

A senior attorney for the Disability Law Center in Boston who has visited many timeout rooms in the state as a federal compliance monitor, tells the Globe that these type of rooms should not be permitted at all in Massachusetts. Stefanie Krantz adds that schools use these rooms in a discriminatory manner against children with disabilities and that it often escalates their behavior.

Conversely, Jean Spera with the Massachusetts Administrators for Special Education tells the Globe that timeout rooms are a “critical” behavior intervention, and additional regulations will ultimately result in more calls to law enforcement.

Additionally, the executive director for the Southeastern Massachusetts Educational Collaborative tells the Globe that the new guidance will create unsafe environments where kids can't learn, creating "the biggest negative impact" that Catherine Cooper says she has seen in her 36 years in the profession.

The changes won't go into effect until the 2026-27 school year so that schools have the opportunity to train staff, for which there will be $3 million in grant funding available from the state, according to the Globe.