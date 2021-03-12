Massachusetts Sending 400 National Guard Members to DC

Massachusetts is once again sending some of its National Guard members to Washington, D.C., to help provide public safety support.

A spokesman for the state's Executive Office of Public Safety and Security said 400 guard members will depart for the nation's capitol this weekend.

The deployment falls under Gov. Charlie Baker's original Jan. 25 activation order, which made up to 700 Massachusetts National Guard personnel available at any time to augment the security and logistics capabilities of various public safety agencies.

This phase of the mission is expected to last about 10 weeks.

Previously, about 600 soldiers and airmen were deployed to the support mission, returning home on Feb. 22.

The Baker administration said this mission will not interfere with the guard's ability to respond to and assist in emergencies in Massachusetts.