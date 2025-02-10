Shorter stays, family caps eyed as reforms to Mass. emergency shelter system

Senators are eyeing the weather as they prepare for potential back-to-back formal session days later this week, taking up rules for the new two-year legislative term and tackling a policy-packed emergency shelter budget bill Wednesday and possibly into Thursday.

The House on Thursday passed a $425 million bill to fund the emergency assistance (EA) family shelter program through June. The system, which has been pushed to its limits over the last two years by an influx of migrant families and a rise in homelessness here, ran out of money at the end of January and the administration said it could not pay new bills until more funds are approved. The Legislature already approved about a half-billion dollars in direct appropriations and one-time funds for the EA system in fiscal 2025.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Like the House's version of the shelter supplemental budget (H 58), the $425 million bill that came out of the Senate Ways and Means Committee on Monday (S 16) would also give the Healey administration new authority to restrict eligibility for state emergency shelters and mandates aimed at tightening security.

The Senate bill would similarly cap capacity in the EA system at 4,000 families for the period Dec. 31, 2025, through Dec. 31, 2026 (there were just more than 6,000 families relying on the EA system for shelter at the end of January), reduce the maximum length in an EA shelter from nine to six consecutive months, and makes temporary respite sites available to families for up to 30 days upon arrival in Massachusetts.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The Senate on Monday adopted an amendment deadline, giving senators until 2 p.m. Tuesday to propose changes to the Ways and Means Committee bill. The supplemental budget was placed on the Senate Calendar for action Wednesday, and senators have also been told to prepare for a potential formal session Thursday.

"Today, we will set the procedural stage for that budget to be considered and debated later this week, assuming we don't have an Armageddonous snowstorm that prevents us from being able to do that," Minority Leader Bruce Tarr told a visiting high school soccer team from the rostrum as he explained what business the Senate was conducting Monday.

The Senate had already put its rules proposals on Wednesday's formal session agenda. If Wednesday's action spills into Thursday, that second formal of the week could face a bit of a time crunch -- Senate President Karen Spilka is set to host her third annual "Galentine's Day" event at City Winery Boston starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Her office has said the Senate plans to gavel in at 10 a.m. Thursday, rather than the usual 11 a.m.

The leadership-proposed rules package would overhaul joint committee voting procedures to give senators more power, shrink the timeline for committees to act on legislation, require lawmakers to submit public bill summaries with their legislation, and allow formal votes to continue into autumn in election years by carving out a new exemption from the biennial end-of-July deadline for conference committee reports.

Senators have until 5 p.m. Monday to file proposed rules amendments.