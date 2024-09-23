Massachusetts

Massachusetts sheriff charged with OUI at MGM Springfield casino

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi was released on his own recognizance following his arrest, according to a spokesman for the sheriff's office

A Massachusetts sheriff was arrested outside the MGM Springfield casino on Saturday and charged with operating under the influence.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi was released on his own recognizance following his arrest, according to a spokesman for the sheriff's office.

“I’m sorry for not living up to the high standards I’ve set for myself, my staff, and the justice-involved population. I take complete responsibility for my actions," Cocchi said in a statement.

He is expected to be arraigned on Monday in Springfield District Court.

No further details were released.

Cocchi was first elected sheriff in 2016 and was re-elected to a second six-year term in 2022. He is a former correctional officer with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office.

