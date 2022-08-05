Massachusetts Shifts Monkeypox Vaccine Strategy Due to Limited Supply

Monkeypox vaccine providers in Massachusetts have received an alert from state public health officials that the state is shifting its vaccine strategy to focus on one dose while supply is limited.

In a message to Massachusetts health care providers, hospitals, community health centers and local boards of health, the state Department of Health announced that the state is moving to a first-dose prioritization strategy starting Monday to ensure that the maximum number of people who are eligible for the monkeypox vaccine get some level of protection.

"This means that, although the vaccine is approved as a two-dose series, we are recommending that providers limit vaccine administration to a first dose, a strategy in line with a growing number of other jurisdictions across the country," state health officials said in their statement.

Dr. Ted Calianos, president of the Massachusetts Medical Society, said this is the right move.

“I think the focus, appropriately so, is getting those populations most affected their first dose of vaccine," he said.

The Biden administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency on Thursday as cases topped 6,600 nationwide. That number had already climbed to 7,100 cases as of Friday afternoon.

The declaration could facilitate access to emergency funds, allow health agencies to collect more data about cases and vaccinations, accelerate vaccine distribution and make it easier for doctors to prescribe treatment.

A quarter of U.S. cases are in New York state, which declared a state of emergency last week. California and Illinois followed suit with emergency declarations Monday. Monkeypox is rarely fatal, and there have been no deaths in the U.S. during the current outbreak.

There are currently 157 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Massachusetts, 43 in Connecticut, 14 in New Hampshire, two in Maine, 28 in Rhode Island and one in Vermont.

Dr. Kenneth Mayer, medical research director at Fenway Health, said cases will likely climb in the weeks and months ahead before it slows down.

“It’s busy, we’ve vaccinated close to 1,500 so far, as many as 100 in a given day, and there is a high level of demand," he said.