Saturday snow causing crashes across Mass.; police warn drivers to be careful

Massachusetts State Police are urging drivers to take it easy on the roads Saturday morning as a springtime storm brings as much as eight inches of snow to parts of the state.

There were no major injuries or deaths reported as of about 8 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police, who said they had already responded to several disabled vehicles that required road closures.

That included the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westborough, Route 2 east in Gardner, Route 2 west in Westminster and Route 146 south in Millbury.

The closures were to let crews safely clear scenes.

Auburn police reported a jackknifed truck and the closure of Route 20 at Mid State Auto among the accidents in town.

