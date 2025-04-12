Massachusetts

Saturday snow causing crashes across Mass.; police warn drivers to be careful

There were crashes on the Mass. Turnpike in Westborough, Route 2 in Gardner and Westminster and Route 146 in Millbury, police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A crashed tractor-trailer truck in Auburn, Massachusetts, on Saturday, April 12, 2025.
Auburn Police Department

Massachusetts State Police are urging drivers to take it easy on the roads Saturday morning as a springtime storm brings as much as eight inches of snow to parts of the state.

There were no major injuries or deaths reported as of about 8 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police, who said they had already responded to several disabled vehicles that required road closures.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

That included the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westborough, Route 2 east in Gardner, Route 2 west in Westminster and Route 146 south in Millbury.

The closures were to let crews safely clear scenes.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Auburn police reported a jackknifed truck and the closure of Route 20 at Mid State Auto among the accidents in town.

Some parts of Massachusetts even saw thundersnow Saturday. Pamela Gardner has the details on this strong coastal storm bringing snow, rain and wind to New England. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsWeather
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us