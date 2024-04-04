Not done yet: Nor'easter expected to linger over New England through the weekend

This nor’easter has certainly packed a punch, and it’s not done quite yet. The storm itself will meander close by over the coming days, pinwheeling moisture back over us from time to time.

The bulk of accumulating snow is complete in southern New England, though additional sloppy coatings to as much as an inch or two along the Massachusetts/New Hampshire border through Thursday evening is possible. Further to the north, 3-6 inches of additional snow, with higher totals of 6-12 inches in northern New Hampshire and into central and northern Maine is expected through Saturday.

And that’s on TOP of amounts that have already totaled to a foot or more in spots in northern New England.

Snowfall totals for northern New England

Rainfall totals have generally ranged 1-2.5 inches, with some localized areas of flooding and river rises. Our coastline was slammed at high tide, with crashing waves around 20 feet off the Massachusetts coast bringing flooding, and we'll see more splashover at the next tide cycle, though not nearly as bad at Thursday morning, thanks to a shifting wind direction. Nonetheless, seas are still an impressive 10-20 feet -- even a 31 foot sea was reported off of the New Hampshire coastline!

Rainfall totals for Mass.

Our high tide around 8 p.m. is a lower overall high tide height. And with an offshore wind across southeastern Massachusetts, we don’t anticipate flooding to be an issue. However, Cape Ann, the New Hampshire coast and Maine will see minor coastal flooding and more beach erosion Thursday night.

Power outages across New England due to strong winds

Our wind was an issue Thursday morning, with gusts up to 40-60 mph from the east-northeast. The wind has eased compared to where it was earlier Thursday morning. Pockets of outages and damage have resulted, and cleanup efforts are certainly hampered a bit by continued gusts.

The wind picks up again going offshore from the west Thursday evening across southern New England. The New Hampshire and Maine coastlines will see an east to northeast wind continuing to this evening with 30-50 mph gusts.

Warmer temps coming next week

Over the next few days, we keep temps in the 40s, with a north or northwest gusty wind and scattered shower or snow chances. Some clearing moves into western New England on Sunday, with clouds and showers lingering east.

Temperatures go up to the low 60s for Monday with still a pretty sunny forecast as we near the total solar eclipse. Next week remains quieter, with temps in the 60s through midweek and sea breezes at the coasts.