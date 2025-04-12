Nine inches of snow?? Here's where the most fell in Mass., NH on Saturday

It may be the middle of April, but that didn't stop heavy snow from falling on parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Saturday morning.

Worcester got eight inches before noon — and that wasn't even the most snow! Nearby Princeton got nine inches.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Jim Bartlett | Diane Ryan Jim Bartlett | Diane Ryan

Here are the cities and towns in the area that got the most snow as of Saturday morning:

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Princeton, MA: 9

Worcester, MA: 8

Paxton, MA: 8

Ashburnham, MA: 8

Holden, MA: 7.5

Fitchburg, MA: 7

Rutland, MA: 7

Sterling, MA: 7

Worcester airport, MA: 6.4

Lunenburg, MA: 6

Hubbardston, MA: 6

Boylston, MA: 5.5

Hardwick, MA: 5.5

Ashfield, MA: 5.5

Bennington, NH: 5.3

West Boylston, MA: 5.2

W Charlton, MA: 5.1

Fitchburg airport, MA: 5

Spencer, MA: 5

Leyden, MA: 5

Warwick, MA: 5

Royalston, MA: 4.5

Shrewsbury, MA: 4.4

Phillipston, MA: 4.3

East Brookfield, MA: 4.2

Barre, MA: 4.2

Marlow, NH: 4

Townsend, MA: 4

Chester, MA: 3.8

East Windsor, MA: 3.7

Henniker, NH: 3.5

New London, NH: 3.3

Westminster, MA: 3.2

Buckland, MA: 3.1

North Brookfield, MA: 3.1

Westborough, MA: 3

Leicester, MA: 3

Auburn, MA: 3

Orange airport, MA: 3

Conway, MA: 3

Westhampton, MA: 3

Hancock, MA: 3

Boston and almost all the rest of the areas inside Interstate 495 avoided snow. Explore the National Weather Service's snowfall total map here.