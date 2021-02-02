Massachusetts Snow Totals: Here's How Much Fell in Your Area

A major snowstorm was winding down across New England Tuesday morning after dropping up to a foot and a half of snow on parts of the region.

Not everyone saw that much fall, however: the storm brought widely varied snow totals across Massachusetts, with some coastal towns seeing much smaller amounts.

The National Weather Service tweeted a snowfall totals map based off locals' snow reports.

[4 AM Observed Snow Totals] Latest observed snow totals based off YOUR snow reports! Help us fill this map in with your snow reports and your location (city/town). pic.twitter.com/lMxsOywyQv — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 2, 2021

Worcester County was hit especially hard, with the NWS reporting that Ashburnham, Lunenburg, Fitchburg and Grafton all getting over 18 inches of snow.

Parts of Middlesex County were also hit hard, with Wilmington getting 20 inches and Dracut and Burlington also exceeding 18 inches.

Parts of Essex County were also hit hard, with North Andover getting 18 inches and Byfield getting 13.5 inches.

