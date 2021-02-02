Local

Massachusetts Snow Totals: Here's How Much Fell in Your Area

Some towns had seen over a foot and a half of snow fall as of Tuesday morning

A major snowstorm was winding down across New England Tuesday morning after dropping up to a foot and a half of snow on parts of the region.

Not everyone saw that much fall, however: the storm brought widely varied snow totals across Massachusetts, with some coastal towns seeing much smaller amounts.

The National Weather Service tweeted a snowfall totals map based off locals' snow reports.

Worcester County was hit especially hard, with the NWS reporting that Ashburnham, Lunenburg, Fitchburg and Grafton all getting over 18 inches of snow. 

Parts of Middlesex County were also hit hard, with Wilmington getting 20 inches and Dracut and Burlington also exceeding 18 inches.

Parts of Essex County were also hit hard, with North Andover getting 18 inches and Byfield getting 13.5 inches.

For a town-by-town list of snow fall totals, click here.

