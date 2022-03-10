Massachusetts Snowfall Totals: How Much Fell Wednesday?

When you woke up Thursday morning, you might have been surprised at just how much snow had fallen overnight. Some areas received almost a half a foot of snow by the time Wednesday's storm ended, leaving parts of Greater Boston looking like a winter wonderland.
Here's a look at Wednesday's snowfall totals from cities and towns across New England, according to the National Weather Service:
Massachusetts
Attleborough: 1.6"
Mansfield: 1.5"
Norton: 1.4"
Methuen: 4.5"
Newburyport: 4.3"
Topsfield: 4"
Groveland: 3.3"
Ipswich: 3"
Saugus: 2.8"
Rockport: 1.5"
Sunderland: 4.3"
Leverett: 3"
Ludlow: 4"
Chicopee: 3.5"
Wilbraham: 3.3"
Hampden: 3.3"
West Springfield: 3.1"
Westhampton: 5"
Easthampton: 2.8"
Pepperell: 4.3"
Dracut: 4.3"
Chelmsford: 4.2"
Carlisle: 3.6"
Wilimington: 3.5"
Waltham: 3.5"
Hudson: 3.5"
Lexington: 3.3"
Hopkinton: 3"
Bedford: 3"
Ashland: 3"
Stow: 2.8"
Acton: 2.1"
Natick: 2"
Milton: 4"
Millis: 2.5"
Franklin: 2.5"
Weymouth: 2.2"
Braintree: 1.8"
Sharon: 1.5"
Rockland: 1.4"
East Bridgewater: 1.2"
Lakeville: 1.1"
Duxbury: 0.8"
Chelsea: 2.5"
Logan Airport: 1.4"
Ashburnham: 5.5"
Royalston: 5.5"
Sterling: 5"
Lunenburge: 4.8"
Fitchburg: 4.8"
Athol: 4.5"
Hubbardston: 4.5"
Holden: 4.5"
Gardner: 4.3"
Princeton: 4"
Worcester: 4"
Westborough: 3.7"
Paxton: 3.5"
Leominster: 3.5"
Boylston: 3.5"
Auburn: 3.3"
Leicester: 3.3"
Douglas: 3.1"
Grafton: 3"
Webster: 3"
Sutton: 3"
Hardwick: 2.8"
Sturbridge: 2.7"
Whitinsville: 2.6"
Milford: 2.5"
Rhode Island
Bristol: 1"
TF Green Airport: 2.9"
Coventry: 1.3"
Burrillville: 3"
Foster: 2.9"
North Smithfield: 2.2"
Smithfield: 2.2"
Cumberland: 1.7"
Providence: 1"
Connecticut
Burlington: 5"
Simsbury: 4.2"
Canton: 4"
West Hartford: 4"
Bradley Airport: 3.8"
Windsor: 2.7"
Wethersfield: 2.5"
Southington: 2.1"
Rocky Hill: 2"
Rockville: 3.5"
Stafford: 3.2"
Coventry: 3"
Killingly: 1"