Massachusetts State House Reopens Tuesday After 2 Years

After being closed for nearly two years, the Massachusetts State House opens its doors to the public Tuesday.

The building has been largely closed to all but lawmakers, State house staffers and reporters since the start of the pandemic in Massachusetts in March 2020.

The building has been closed to the public for more than 700 days, far longer than nearly any other state capitol during the pandemic.

The public will again be able to enter the building starting Tuesday. Masks will be required, as well as proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test from no more than one day before entry.

The plan to welcome back the public comes as a COVID-19 surge driven by the highly contagious omicron variant subsides.

Lawmakers had come under criticism for keeping the building closed to the public for so long.

In December, the Massachusetts House began requiring state house employees to show that they had been vaccinated; received a qualifying disability or medical condition; or received an accommodation due to a sincerely held religious belief to enter the building.