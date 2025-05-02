Mass. State Police announce 1st reforms for scandal-hit academy

The next class at the Massachusetts State Police Academy will be split in two, part of a slate of reforms announced Thursday as it continues its push for high safety standards in the wake of the death of a recruit during training last year.

A new commandant of the academy was announced, 20-year department veteran David Pinkham, and the role was elevated from detective lieutenant to captain, police said. Staff at the academy have conducted a detailed review of what recruits go through at the academy to ensure they're getting enough recovery amid their training, and an outside group has been commissioned to give their own assessment of a wide swath of what goes on at the academy, which could lead to more reform.

"We are committed to ensuring our training environment fosters professionalism and excellence while prioritizing the health and well-being of our recruits," Col. Geoffrey Noble said in a statement.

An outside investigator has already been looking into the death of Trooper Enrique Delgado-Garcia, a 25-year-old recruit who died after sustaining injuries including missing teeth, a damaged skull and a fractured neck after participating in a boxing training exercise designed to teach defense tactics.

"His death is impacting the very next class after his," said Todd McGhee, a security expert and former Massachusetts State Police trooper.

"Massachusetts needed change, and we're happy," said Jose Perez, Delgado-Garcia's stepfather. "Thank you very much."

The boxing program is still suspended, according to Thursday's announcement. That doesn't surprise McGhee.

"I also would think that all physical skills will be under assessment to make sure that those are in alignment with safe practices, as well," he said. "You're not going to see the same format as Enrique's class."

The announcement from state police didn't directly address Delgado-Garcia's death, except to note that the department is continuing to cooperate with that outside investigation.

"We continue to mourn the loss of Trooper Delgado Garcia and extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones. We remain dedicated to ensuring our Academy’s programs and training practices uphold the highest standards of safety while preparing our recruits to serve with excellence and distinction," Noble said in the statement.

Asked if the reform was made in response to Delgado-Garcia's death, a spokesman for the agency noted that the steps were in response to a directive from Gov. Maura Healey, made personally to Noble and at public occasions.

Splitting the coming year's class of recruits into smaller groups, the first starting this month, will give the trainees more personal attention, according to the announcement. It referred to the reform as a pilot program.

"This particular new format of training is a significant change to what we've seen over the years," McGhee said. "That allows better oversight over the recruits, it allows more direct oversight from the academy staff over the recruit class."

Police are tapping the International Association of Chiefs of Police to conduct the review of the academy, identifying the following "critical areas" for review: training programs and methods, attrition and injury rate, injury prevention and fitness standards, organizational culture and leadership and alignment with national standards.

After the death of Enrique Delgado-Garcia, the NBC10 Boston Investigators began asking how many other state police recruits had been injured during training.

Last year, the NBC10 Investigators found there were 185 injuries reported across recruiting classes since 2018, including broken fingers and broken ribs, torn ACLs, dislocated limbs, back injuries, eye injuries and two cases of rhabdomyolysis, a potentially life-threatening condition caused by overexertion of the muscles.

Delgado-Garcia's mother Sandra Garcia has told NBC10 Boston that the training is too brutal, and some former recruits have criticized the culture at the academy.

This isn't the first time the agency has faced questions over the death of a recruit. Gov. Michael Dukakis commissioned a panel to look into policies and procedures after another trainee death in the late 1980s.

The death of Enrique Delgado-Garcia at the Massachusetts State Police Academy is the latest in a long string of scandals for the agency.