Massachusetts State Police Academy

Massachusetts State Police Academy to Close, Offer Accelerated Online Training

Officials say the coronavirus outbreak has increased the need for public safety personnel

NBC10 Boston

The Massachusetts State Police Academy is shutting down its physical operation and will provide accelerated online training so new troopers can help respond to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

The academy’s current class was originally scheduled to undergo training until late June, but officials are closing the academy as a precaution and plan to graduate 241 new troopers “in the very near future,” police spokesman Dave Procopio said.

No trainees or staff members at the academy have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say the outbreak has increased the need for public safety personnel. Troopers have been working to support local police, bolster the state’s own safety operations and provide security at testing sites and a temporary medical examiner’s site in Fitchburg, Procopio said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

