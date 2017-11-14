Report: Retiring Massachusetts State Police Colonel Could Collect $188,000-Per-Year Pension

Massachusetts State Police Col. Richard McKeon, who retired Friday in the wake of claims that troopers were forced to alter arrest reports, could reportedly collect a $188,000 annual pension.



According to the Boston Herald, McKeon has not filed retirement paperwork; however, state police officers with at least 25 years of service receive up to 75 percent of their final pay.

They report that McKeon, who has been with state police since 1982, makes $251,000 a year.

McKeon's retirement came after two state police troopers accused commanders of forcing them to alter police reports.

Trooper Ryan Sceviour filed a lawsuit stemming from an incident in October, when he arrested Alli Bibaud on drunk driving charges in Worcester. The daughter of District Court Judge Tim Bibaud, she allegedly made inappropriate statements, according to the original police report.

Sceviour said he was ordered to delete inappropriate remarks about sex acts and drugs Bibaud allegedly made.

Trooper Ali Rei said she plans to file a similar lawsuit accusing commanders of forcing her to alter a police report.



The Massachusetts Attorney General is investigating to see if anything criminal may have taken place, as there are allegations public records may have been destroyed.