Massachusetts State Police recruit's death: What we know about the investigation

An investigation is ongoing after a Massachusetts State Police recruit died last week, one day after authorities say he became unresponsive and suffered a “medical crisis” during a defensive tactics training exercise.

Enrique Delgado-Garcia, 25, died at a hospital on Friday, a day after the exercise at the Massachusetts State Police Academy in New Braintree, according to state police.

A state police spokesman said the academy's on-site medical team responded immediately after Delgado-Garcia became unresponsive. They determined that he required urgent medical care and took him to the hospital, where he died.

Family demands answers

Now Delgado-Garcia's family members are demanding answers, saying they don't undertand how a training exercise could have left him with fatal injuries, including severe brain trauma. His mother told NBC10 Boston and Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra that he was hit and injured.

“I don’t understand why it was so rough if it was just training," Sandra Garcia said in Spanish. “I want them to explain it to me, that the state explains to me what happened with my son. … Why did he hit him so hard that it killed him, that it destroyed his brain and broke all of my son’s teeth and he had a neck fracture too, my son.”

"I'm ashamed of MSP, and I feel like they need to thoroughly investigate this and justice needs to be brought because its not okay how they're treating these troops." a friend of Delgado-Garcia's added. "If my friend could end up like this this could be anyone's son or daughter."

The police training in question can cover a range of physical encounters to defend against tackles, punches and other attacks. A state poice spokesman did not specify the type of exercise Delgado-Garcia took part in.

State police said Delgado-Garcia was a Worcester resident and had entered the training program in April. The class is scheduled to graduate on Oct. 9.

Before his death, Delgado "was surrounded by family, loved ones, and classmates during the bi-lingual ceremony, which culminated in him being pinned with his Trooper Badge," a state police spokesman said.

The oath of office was administered by two civilian workers at Massachusetts State Police serving as commissioners under state law that lets the governor appoint such officers.

Delgado-Garcia's body was transported from UMass Memorial Medical Center to the chief medical examiner's office in Westfield on Saturday.

Before his death, Enrique Delgado Garcia "was surrounded by family, loved ones, and classmates during the bi-lingual ceremony, which culminated in him being pinned with his Trooper Badge," the department's interim director of media relations, Tim McGuirk, said in the email.

District attorney's office investigating

“The matter is under review and the review has been active and ongoing since we were notified of the incident on Thursday,” Lindsay Corcoran, a spokesperson for the Worcester County District Attorney’s office, said in a statement Saturday. Delgado-Garcia once worked as a victim witness advocate in that office.

The district attorney's office did not give a timeline on when the investigation might return new information on Delgado-Garcia's death.

A spokesperson for the State Police Association of Massachusetts directed questions on what happened to Delgado-Garcia to the state police department.

Officials react to young recruit's death

Col. John Mawn Jr. of the state police said in a statement that his department “is committed to providing support and resources to Trainee Delgado-Garcia’s family, friends, and fellow academy recruits in the coming days and weeks as they cope with this unimaginable loss.”

"Enrique was a fine young man who devoted himself to the service of others as a member of the 90th Recruit Training Troop and in his former role as a victim witness advocate in the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office," Mawn added. "In his short time with the State Police, Enrique demonstrated an extraordinary capacity to learn and a desire to deliver excellent police services to the people of Massachusetts. He made an immediate impression on his classmates and the Academy Staff. By all accounts, Enrique possessed and displayed all the qualities that would have made him an outstanding Trooper: kindness and compassion, dedication, commitment, willingness to work hard to improve himself, and a strong desire help others."

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey issued a statement saying she was heartbroken about the loss of Delgado-Garcia.

“He was a beloved member of his academy class, known for his compassion and devotion to service. This is a devastating time for all who knew and loved him, and we are holding Enrique’s family and his State Police community in our hearts,” she said.

Massachusetts Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll echoed the governor's feelings in comments to NBC10 Boston.

“We'll continue to work to obviously understand exactly what transpired but I'm sure there'll be a full investigation," she added.

A message was sent to Healey's spokesperson on Saturday asking if more information was available about what happened to Delgado-Garcia.