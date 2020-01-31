Massachusetts State Police to Give Update on Discipline in Overtime Scandal

Massachusetts State Police will hold a press conference Friday morning to give an update on the disciplinary process for former Troop E members involved in its overtime scandal.

Colonel Christopher Mason will speak at 10 a.m. from the department's general headquarters in Framingham.

Wednesday, former police lieutenant David Wilson, of Charlton, was sentenced in Suffolk Superior Court to two years of probation, was ordered to perform 200 hours of community service and repay the state almost $19,000. A federal judge last year had ordered Wilson to pay more than $12,000 in restitution and gave him the same sentence.

The scandal has led to ongoing state police reforms. Governor Charlie Baker and Col. Mason recently announced a new bill that would improve accountability and discipline in the department with swifter action taken against and more severe penalties given to troopers who violate the public's trust.