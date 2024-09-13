Massachusetts

Massachusetts State Police trainee seriously injured during defensive tactics exercise

No update on his condition was released Friday

By Marc Fortier

A Massachusetts State Police recruit was seriously injured during a training exercise on Thursday, state police confirmed Friday.

A member of the 90th Recruit Training Troop at the Massachusetts State Police Academy in New Braintree reportedly "became unresponsive" during a defensive tactics training exercise, the agency said. The academy's on-site medical team, which includes staff from UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, responded immediately and rendered aid.

The medical team determined that urgent medical care was required, state police said, and the trainee was brought by ambulance to a local hospital, where he continues to be evaluated. No update on his condition was released Friday.

State police said more details will be provided as they become available.

