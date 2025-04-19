Massachusetts State Police trooper injured in motorcycle crash

A Massachusetts State Police trooper was injured when the motorcycle he was driving crashed and landed in a small body of water on Saturday morning.

State police said the single-vehicle crash occurred on Cranberry Hill in Lexington.

Preliminary information indicates that debris in the road caused the trooper to lose control of the motorcycle, which came to rest in a small body of water.

The trooper was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be released.

No further details were released