Massachusetts State Police trooper injured in motorcycle crash

A Massachusetts State Police trooper was injured when the motorcycle he was driving crashed and landed in a small body of water on Saturday morning.
State police said the single-vehicle crash occurred on Cranberry Hill in Lexington.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
Preliminary information indicates that debris in the road caused the trooper to lose control of the motorcycle, which came to rest in a small body of water.
The trooper was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be released.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
No further details were released