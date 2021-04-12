Massachusetts' Supply of J&J Vaccine to Plummet: What to Know

Massachusetts along with every other state get is getting a drastically lower shipment of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine this week because of a manufacturing error at a Maryland plant.

The state got almost 104,000 doses of the vaccine last week but is scheduled receive only 12,300 doses this week, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nationwide, allocations of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine were expected to plummet 86% this week, according to CDC data.

The company is pledging to resolve the manufacturing issues and is still seeking to meet a goal of delivering 100 million vaccine doses by June.

Nearly 1.6 million people in Massachusetts have already been vaccinated, according to the latest state Department of Public Health data.