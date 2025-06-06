Crime and Courts

Mass. teacher lied about Purple Heart, degrees, prosecutors say

Lissa Lagasse faces charges including stolen valor, identity fraud, reckless endangerment of a child and more.

By Asher Klein



A woman was arrested Friday on suspicion of falsely claiming both to be a military combat veteran with a Purple Heart and that she had degrees she didn't have, all to teach in Massachusetts, prosecutors said.

Lissa Lagasse taught in Lowell, Worcester and Haverhill, having misrepresented that she had undergraduate and postgraduate degrees as well as that she was a veteran with a Purple Heart, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

A grand jury handed up 21 indictments against the 57-year-old from Lowell, including charges of identity fraud, reckless endangerment of a child, stolen valor and intimidation of a witness, prosecutors said.

Lagasse appeared in Salem Superior Court Friday and pleaded not guilty, prosecutors said. She was ordered held on $25,000 bail, with home confinement if she is released. She's due back in court July 28.

Prosecutors didn't share how long Lagasse has taught in Massachusetts.

