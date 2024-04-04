PHOTOS: Winter storm slams Mass., NH — in spring

The powerful nor'easter hitting Massachusetts and much of New England on Thursday churned up sea foam, sent trucks skidding into highway signs and caused power outages.

See some of the most interesting sights from around the region during Thursday's storm here:

NBC10 Boston Sea foam covers the beach in Salisbury, Massachusetts, amid a storm on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

NBC10 Boston via stringer A truck slammed into a highway sign on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua, New Hampshire, amid a storm on April 4, 2024, closing the road for hours.

NBC10 Boston Waves crash ashore on Lynn, Massachusetts, during a storm on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

A bull pushes flood waters in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

NBC10 Boston Power lines knocked over in Revere, Massachusetts, during a storm on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

NBC10 Boston A tree uprooted and fell onto a home in Chelsea, Massachusetts, as a storm hit on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

A yucky storm. A mix here in Needham at the moment. Rather icy on the other side of the building, not blocked by the east wind. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/cTWthPb9jR — Pamela Gardner NBC10 Boston (@Pamelanbcboston) April 4, 2024