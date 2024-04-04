Massachusetts

PHOTOS: Winter storm slams Mass., NH — in spring

See some of the most interesting sights from around the region during Thursday's storm

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

The powerful nor'easter hitting Massachusetts and much of New England on Thursday churned up sea foam, sent trucks skidding into highway signs and caused power outages.

See some of the most interesting sights from around the region during Thursday's storm here:

Sea foam covers the beach in Salisbury, Massachusetts, amid a storm on Thursday, April 4, 2024.
NBC10 Boston
Sea foam covers the beach in Salisbury, Massachusetts, amid a storm on Thursday, April 4, 2024.
Sea foam covers the beach in Salisbury, Massachusetts, amid a storm on Thursday, April 4, 2024.
NBC10 Boston
Sea foam covers the beach in Salisbury, Massachusetts, amid a storm on Thursday, April 4, 2024.
A truck slammed into a highway sign on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua, New Hampshire, amid a storm on April 4, 2024, closing the road for hours.
NBC10 Boston via stringer
A truck slammed into a highway sign on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua, New Hampshire, amid a storm on April 4, 2024, closing the road for hours.
Waves crash ashore on Lynn, Massachusetts, during a storm on Thursday, April 4, 2024.
NBC10 Boston
Waves crash ashore on Lynn, Massachusetts, during a storm on Thursday, April 4, 2024.
A bull pushes flood waters in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Thursday, April 4, 2024.
A bull pushes flood waters in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Thursday, April 4, 2024.
Power lines knocked over in Revere, Massachusetts, during a storm on Thursday, April 4, 2024.
NBC10 Boston
Power lines knocked over in Revere, Massachusetts, during a storm on Thursday, April 4, 2024.
A tree uprooted and fell onto a home in Chelsea, Massachusetts, as a storm hit on Thursday, April 4, 2024.
NBC10 Boston
A tree uprooted and fell onto a home in Chelsea, Massachusetts, as a storm hit on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

