Massachusetts to Mark 20th Anniversary of 9/11 in Solemn Ceremony

By Asher Klein

A file photo from the 9/11 memorial ceremony in Massachusetts in 2020.
NBC10 Boston

The names of the more than 200 people with ties to Massachusetts who died in the terror attacks 20 years ago will be read out Saturday in a ceremony in Boston marking the solemn occasion.

The state's official commemoration to the victims of the 9/11 attacks, hosted by the Massachusetts 9/11 Fund, will start at 8:30 a.m. It will be livestreamed on this story.

Officials including Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Attorney General Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Kim Janey will be in attendance at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library.

The ceremony will include a flag-lowering, moment of silence and the reading of the names of all 206 people either from Massachusetts or with ties to the state who were killed 20 years ago Saturday.

Ahead of the ceremony, Baker on Twitter asked that people "please take a moment and think about those loved ones lost then - and since - and the families they left behind."

The ceremony in Boston is just one of many being held across Massachusetts on Saturday. Others will be held in New York City; Washington, D.C.; Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and across the nation -- follow live updates here.

