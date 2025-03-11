Mass. State Police indicted suspended amid sexual misconduct allegations

A Massachusetts State Police trooper proposed not having a person's car towed in Boston in exchange for a sex act, police and prosecutors said Tuesday, announcing that the officer has been indicted.

Trooper Terence Kent was suspended without pay in November over what a state police representative said at the were "serious allegations" following accusations of sexual misconduct. Details about the allegations against Kent weren't revealed at the time.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

But on Tuesday, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office and Lexington police shared that Kent was indicted by a grand jury on charges of bribery and indecent assault over an allegations from Aug. 24. That's when Kent allegedly blocked a driver from leaving their parking spot on Soldiers Field Road in Brighton.

The driver asked Kent to move, but the trooper told him his registration and insurance had expired, meaning his vehicle needed to be towed, authorities said. The driver had concerns, so allegedly Kent proposed they meet him at a Lexington Department of Transportation facility where they could perform a sexual favor in exchange for not towing the vehicle.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

Officials didn't share what happened after that, or how they were informed of the incident.

"The defendant in this case allegedly used his position of power as a sworn police officer to commit a sexual assault. These allegations, if true, are a blatant violation of the public trust and his obligation to uphold high ethical standards and the values of the community. Today’s indictment is a reflection of our continued commitment to the highest level of accountability and transparency when it comes to those entrusted to protect public safety," District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement.

The date for Kent's arraignment in Middlesex Superior Court has not yet been set, according to prosecutors.

When Kent was first suspended, a police representative shared a statement noting the department was committed to cooperating with investigators and that, “The Massachusetts State Police does not tolerate any form of sexual misconduct, and we hold our members accountable to the highest professional standards."

Kent, who graduated from the state police academy in August 2017, was also suspended in 2023 after an internal affairs investigation showed he abandoned an assigned post.