A truck crashed and rolled over on the Massachusetts Turnpike at the ramp to Interstate 495 Thursday afternoon during rush hour, Westborough fire officials said.

The tractor-trailer crashed at the ramp from the eastbound Pike to southbound I-495, the Westborough Fire Department said.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt or how long the delays that fire officials said drivers should expect would last.