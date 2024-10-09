Westborough

Car fire impacting traffic on Mass. Pike in Westborough

Local firefighters shared an image of flames erupting from the blaze, and it appeared that all lanes of the highway were shut at one point

By Asher Klein

A vehicle fire on I-90 in Westborough, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.
Westborough Fire Department

A car fire was impacting traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike headed away from Boston on Wednesday, firefighters said.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the fire, on the westbound side of Interstate 90 at mile marker 106 in Westborough.

Local firefighters shared an image of flames erupting from the blaze, and it appeared that all lanes of the highway were shut at one point.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation hasn't shared any information about the incident.

