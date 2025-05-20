Cybersecurity

Teenage Mass. university student charged in massive school software co. hack

Assumption University student Matthew D. Lane "stole private information about millions of children and teachers, imposed substantial financial costs on his victims, and instilled fear in parents that their kids’ information had been leaked into the hands of criminals," U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah Foley said

By Asher Klein

A teenage university student from Massachusetts has agreed to plead guilty to charges in connection with the hacking and extortion of two U.S. companies, federal prosecutors say.

One of those companies is the education technology company PowerSchool, a person familiar with the matter told NBC10 Boston. The company disclosed a breach in early January — its software has been used by more than 18,000 schools to support over 60 million students across North America.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts didn't share the name of the company in announcing charges of cyber extortion conspiracy, cyber extortion, unauthorized access to protected computers and aggravated identity theft against Matthew D. Lane, a 19-year-old from Sterling who's attending Assumption University. But U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement that he "stole private information about millions of children and teachers, imposed substantial financial costs on his victims, and instilled fear in parents that their kids’ information had been leaked into the hands of criminals – all to put a notch in his hacking belt."

Lane allegedly extorted a $200,000 ransom from a U.S. telecommunications company by threatening to share stolen customer data. Prosecutors said he replied to a question about whether paying the ransom would stop the extortion by saying, "We are the only ones with a copy of this data now. Stop this nonsense [or] your executives and employees will see the same fate . . . . Make the correct decision and pay the ransom. If you keep stalling, it will be leaked."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

He later used a stolen login to get into an education software and cloud storage company's computer network, according to prosecutors, and moved personal identifying information of both teachers and students to a server he'd leased in Ukraine. That company later received threats that names, Social Security numbers and other information of over 60 million students and 10 million teachers would be leaked unless the company paid a ransom of 30 Bitcoin, or about $2.85 million, according to prosecutors and court documents.

A representative for PowerSchool said the company was aware of the filing and referred questions to prosecutors.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to an attorney for Lane as well as Worcester's Assumption University for comment.

A hearing for the plea agreement hasn't yet been scheduled in federal court, prosecutors said.

The hack described in the court document matches a third-party assessment of the PowerSchool incident, NBC News reported.

More on the PowerSchool hack

Massachusetts Jan 9

Mass. school districts impacted by nationwide PowerSchool data breach

Cybersecurity Jan 9

How to protect your child's identity amid PowerSchool data breach

Cybersecurity Feb 6

PowerSchool data breach: Thousands in Mass. affected, company says

This article tagged under:

CybersecurityMassachusettsWorcesterCrime and Courts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us