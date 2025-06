Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan is set to give an update on a long-unsolved killing in her jurisdiction.

Ryan scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m. at her office in Woburn. It will be livestreamed atop this story.

Officials didn't say what case Ryan was set to discuss, or if an arrest has been made. Her office referred to it as "a decades old homicide cold case."