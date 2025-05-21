Will the nor'easter spoil the holiday weekend? What to know about approaching storm

It’s the storm no one wants before the kickoff to summer.

A nor’easter in late May? Can it be true? Does it spoil the holiday weekend?

What will nor'easter bring?

This storm will be everything you’ve come to expect from a strong coastal storm – minus the snow threat. Well, at least here. Remarkably, there may be some wet snow in the higher elevations of the Green Mountains in Vermont and the White Mountains in New Hampshire. Yeah, I’m full of good news.

Today’s mist and drizzle in the afternoon will be a prelude to the storm. Clouds and a stiff wind from the northeast keep us in the low and mid 50s for highs.

When will it start raining? How much will we get in Massachusetts?

Steady rain breaks out later tonight and becomes heavy early tomorrow.

That heavy rain will continue into the late afternoon or evening before tapering to light showers or mist. All told, up to 1-3” of rain could fall across the region.

What about the wind gusts?

Winds are another matter. Gusts could top 50 mph on Cape Cod, Cape Ann, and the Islands.

Elsewhere along the coast, gusts will be 40-45 mph. Away from the coast expect gusts to 30-35mph.

Winds will come down after midnight Thursday night (or Friday morning).

Memorial Day Weekend forecast

The forecast is a little more complicated for the first part of the holiday weekend. We’re not washed out, but we are pestered by a couple of light, spotty showers both Friday and Saturday.

Sunday should stay dry, but there’s a remote possibility of a brief, passing shower. We’ll struggle all weekend with the temperatures.

Highs on Friday are still in the upper 50s. Saturday expect low 60s, and Sunday mid-60s.

With brighter weather expected Monday, we will close in on 70. This certainly doesn’t seem like a beach weekend, but I know folks who will make it one – in spite of the forecast.

Radar

Travel delays are possible all across New England because of the storm. Ferry service may be disrupted, and flights may be delayed on Thursday. Other days seem much better.

We’ll keep an eye on the storm and guide you through the weekend forecast.