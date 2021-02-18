Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Massachusetts Woman Charged With Killing Friend Is Held Pending Evaluation

According to the police report, the victim had invited the suspect into her home because she had been "having a difficult time lately"

A judge's gavel
Getty Images

A Massachusetts woman charged with fatally stabbing a friend who was trying to help her has been held without bail pending a mental health evaluation.

Brenda Mayhew, 54, is charged with murder in the killing of Marcia Wilson, 68, earlier this month in Wilson's Palmer home, according to a statement from the office of Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

Mayhew was taken into custody at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield on Tuesday and arraigned Wednesday.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

BSO 55 mins ago

Boston Symphony Orchestra Taps Gail Samuel as 1st Female CEO

NFL Draft 57 mins ago

Carson Wentz Trade: What Reported Colts-Eagles Deal Means for Patriots

A judge ordered the evaluation upon the advice of the court psychologist. Mayhew's family and attorney say she has been struggling with mental health issues. 

According to the police report, Mayhew and Wilson were friends, and the victim had invited the suspect into her home because she had been "having a difficult time lately."

Police responding to a 911 call at about 8 a.m. on Feb. 8 forced entry into the home where they found Wilson, who was already dead, prosecutors said. Wilson's husband was also injured trying to defend his wife, according to police.

Mayhew is due in court again on March 8.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBaystate Medical Centerkillingpalmer
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us