Massachusetts

MassDOT starts overnight work on major highway interchange

Drivers will be impacted by the work transportation crews are conducting at the interchange between Interstate 95 and the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton and Weston

By John Moroney

NBC Universal, Inc.

A major highway project is underway in Massachusetts that could have a big impact on your commute.

It's taking place at the interchange between the Massachusetts Turnpike and Interstate 95 in Newton and Weston.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has started overnight work as part of the ambitious project, which involves the rehabilitation of eight bridges. Five of them will be replaced entirely.

Drivers will notice the biggest changes on the access ramps. The on-ramps between the Pike and I-95 have been reduced to a single lane of traffic to help keep construction crews safe.

The work is expected to take some time, wrapping up in the fall of 2028 as the country is preparing for the next presidential election.

Ramp closures will take place from 11p.m. until 4 a.m. They'll occur as needed during the course of the project.

