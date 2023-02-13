Local

massdot

MassDOT Testing Wrong-Way Driver Detectors This Week, Creating Overnight Traffic Impacts

The systems are anticipated to be installed at 16 ramp locations across the state

By Matt Fortin

traffic cone generic
Getty Images

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is testing its Wrong Way Vehicle Detection Systems this week in areas across the state, which is set to cause some overnight lane and ramp closures.

The work is part of a $2.6 million pilot program that will have the systems installed at 16 ramp locations across the Bay State. The project is expected to wrap up this spring.

Here's where drivers should expect traffic impacts this week, which are planned from 10 p.m. through 4 a.m.

  • Barnstable: Route 6 eastbound and westbound exit 68 at Route 132 on Monday, Feb. 13, through Tuesday morning Feb. 14
  • Fall River: I-195 eastbound exit 11 at Route 79 on Tuesday, Feb. 14, through Wednesday morning, Feb. 15
  • Boston: I-93 northbound exit 17 at Cross Street and I-90 eastbound exit 135 at Haul Road on Wednesday, Feb. 15, through Thursday morning, Feb. 16
  • Chelmsford: Route 3 southbound at exit 81C at Route 110 on Thursday, Feb. 16, through Friday morning, Feb. 17

MassDOT said that there would be signs, police officers and message boards to help guide drivers through the work areas this week. Drivers should expect delays, though, and plan on using extra caution and slowing down in the impacted areas.

This article tagged under:

massdot
