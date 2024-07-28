MassDOT worker dead after being struck by vehicle in Bridgewater

A MassDOT worker was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Bridgewater on Saturday night.

Massachusetts State Police say the worker was picking up debris outside their vehicle near exit 28B on Route 24 at around 9:30 p.m. when they were struck.

Authorities say the worker sustained fatal injuries when struck.

The vehicle remained on scene, according to police.



The worker has not been identified by authorities.

Northbound lanes were closed for a couple of hours but have since been reopened, police say.

The incident remains under investigation.