Massive Fire at Mattapoisett Boatyard Likely Started by Gas Tank

A massive blaze that left widespread destruction at a boatyard in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon was likely caused by vapors from a boat's gas tank that ignited as work was being done on the vessel, fire officials said Monday.

Fire crews from around the region -- including from as far as Providence, Rhode Island, about 30 miles away -- responded to the blaze that started around 1:20 p.m. at the Mattapoisett Boatyard.

A worker was replacing a gas tank in a building on Ned's Point Road that afternoon, according to a statement from Mattapoisett Fire Chief Andrew Murray and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey. They believe that while the work was being done, a spark set off an explosion and started the fire. That worker was seriously hurt but is expected to survive.

Four firefighters who responded to the blaze were treated for heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation.

“We’re extremely fortunate that Friday’s fire didn’t cause more injuries or worse,” Ostroskey said in a media statement. "Nearly 900 fires have started with gasoline in Massachusetts over the past 10 years, causing nine deaths and almost $20 million in damages."

Drought conditions and high winds Friday in the Mattapoisett area had prompted the National Weather Service to issue a warning of elevated fire risk. The conditions fed the fire, spreading it to six buildings, 47 vehicles and 14 boats. More than 100 firefighters responded. It took until 6 p.m. to knock the fire down.

The blaze sent thick, black smoke high into the air over the coastal town that could be seen for miles. The Weather Service said on Twitter that its radar had detected "what is most likely a smoke plume" in Mattapoisett.

Rehab units were on scene to support firefighters, as a warming trend began Friday across New England with temperatures into the low 90s through the weekend. The fire chief said it took crews around 4.5 hours to put out the blaze, with some working into Saturday morning to address hot spots.

The Mattapoisett Boatyard's website says it's been a family-owned marina located on the scenic Mattapoisett Harbor since 1962, catering primarily to recreational boaters, and has the capacity to store up to 150 vessels during the summer that aren't in use or are for sale.

The Associated Press contributed to this report