EAST BOSTON

Massive fire breaks out in multi-family building in East Boston

It's unclear what started the fire or if anyone was injured

By Anthony Vega

A massive fire broke out in a multi-family building in East Boston early Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred at about 5 a.m. on Meridian Street and traveled to the adjacent building, the Boston Fire Department said.

The close proximity of the houses caused the flames to spread to the house next door and the building in the back, officials said.

The heavy smoke filled the neighborhood as firefighters continued to battle the 6-alarm fire, officials said. All members were ordered to evacuate the building.

It's unclear what started the fire or if anyone was injured.

This story is developing and will be updated once more information becomes available.

