Massive Fire Burns Through Barn at Historic NH Family Farm

A massive 3-alarm fire overnight tore through a barn at a popular family farm in Stratham, New Hampshire.

Firefighters from the Stratham Fire Department initially responded to the Scamman Farm on Portsmouth Avenue shortly after 10:30a.m. on Monday. Fire crews from more than 20 surrounding cities and towns were also called to help put out blaze.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The owners of Scamman Farm say no one was hurt.

"Everyone is safe, our family is safe!" the owners posted on the farm's Facebook page. "Thank you to everyone for the kind words and most importantly Thank you to all of the fire fighters that put themselves on the line to keep everyone safe."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.