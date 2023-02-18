Massive Fire Destroys Stoughton Home

Firefighters from numerous communities responded to a massive fast-moving fire at a home in Stoughton, Massachusetts, on Saturday afternoon.

The Stoughton Fire Department said it was being assisted on Central Street by firefighters from Canton, Sharon, Easton, Avon, Brockton, Randolph, Holbrook, Dedham, Braintree, Westwood, and Foxborough.

No injuries have been reported, according to Stoughton Fire, and all residents were accounted for. The fire is under control at this point, though crews remain on scene at the house, which is near the Canton and Sharon town lines.

Pictures shared by the fire department on social media show thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the clear blue sky. Flames had also engulfed a vehicle that could be seen parked in the driveway.

Video taken after the blaze had been extinguished showed the charred vehicle and what little was left of the house siding and frame. Fire officials on scene confirmed the home is a total loss.

A woman who lives in the area shared video on Twitter, saying the house behind her street exploded around 3 p.m.

"Felt the explosion shake the ground and can feel the heat," Hayley McManus wrote.

I heard the explosion from Cobbs Corner shopping center… I heard a loud “boom” and light shake through the ground… saw black smoke and even a bit of ash. I could just make out flames from my car when leaving… Hope everyone is okay (including the surrounding residents) pic.twitter.com/y1DMtMqPX3 — NOVA - Commissions Open (@Novaraii_Arts) February 18, 2023

Another Twitter user confirmed hearing an explosion from Cobbs Corner, the Village Shoppes of Canton.

"I heard a loud 'boom' and light shake through the ground...saw black smoke and even a bit of ash. I could just make out flames from my car when leaving," the person replied to McManus. "Hope everyone is okay."

Fire officials tell NBC10 Boston the cause of the fire could be related to some medical oxygen tanks that were found inside but an investigation is ongoing.

"The way this building went up so quickly, it was astounding how fast this fire moved," a deputy fire chief said on scene. "I can only say it probably was from those oxygen tanks cooking off and fueling the intensity of that fire

The Stoughton Fire Department said it was responding to another fire in town, on Wheeler Circle, when it got the call for the Central Street fire.

Crews raced over to Central Street and were faced with advanced fire conditions, the fire department said, and firefighters were forced to protect any exposures to prevent the fire from extending to other buildings in the area.

No other information was immediately available.