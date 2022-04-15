Massive Fire Raging in Lawrence, Flames Have Spread to Multiple Homes

Firefighters are battling a massive fire Friday night in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

The multi-alarm fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Crosby Street and quickly spread to several other triple-deckers nearby.

Flames were visible from at least a mile away.

The Billerica and Lowell fire departments are among those providing mutual aid at the Lawrence fire.

The wind, gusting to 30 mph at times Friday night, is creating a challenge for fire crews on scene working to contain the blaze. Between the whipping wind and dry air, flames can skip from building to building.

Multiple homes on fire in Lawrence. Winds gusting to 30mph at times. Relative humidity as low as 24%. Flames are skipping from house to house. https://t.co/iCpVCiqKPH — Pete Bouchard NBC10 Boston (@PeteNBCBoston) April 16, 2022

There was no immediate word on any injuries or what caused the blaze.

