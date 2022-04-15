Local

Massive Fire Raging in Lawrence, Flames Have Spread to Multiple Homes

The multi-alarm fire broke out at a home on Crosby Street and spread to several other triple-deckers nearby

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Oscar Margain

Firefighters are battling a massive fire Friday night in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

The multi-alarm fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Crosby Street and quickly spread to several other triple-deckers nearby.

Flames were visible from at least a mile away.

The Billerica and Lowell fire departments are among those providing mutual aid at the Lawrence fire.

The wind, gusting to 30 mph at times Friday night, is creating a challenge for fire crews on scene working to contain the blaze. Between the whipping wind and dry air, flames can skip from building to building.

There was no immediate word on any injuries or what caused the blaze.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

