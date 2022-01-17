Massive Motel Fire Now Impacting Multiple Buildings in Salisbury

A massive motel fire has now spread to several other buildings in Salisbury, Massachusetts.

The fire was reported shortly before 2 a.m. Monday in the area of 40 Central Avenue, the listed address for Michael's Oceanfront Motel. Heavy flames could be seen throughout the building.

Salisbury fire officials confirmed that multiple buildings are on fire. Mutual aid has been called in from numerous neighboring communities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Whipping winds of 20 to 30 mph were making it difficult for firefighters to contain the blaze and keep it from spreading further. Fortunately, temperatures in Salisbury are in the mid-30s and above freezing.

Salisbury police said Northend Boulevard is closed from the intersection of Broadway to the area of 150 Northend Boulevard as crews continue to battle the flames. Residents are asked to avoid the area if possible.

They said a community room has been set up at the police station where anyone displaced by the fire can go to receive assistance from the Red Cross and other agencies.

No further information was immediately available.