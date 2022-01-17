Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Salisbury

Massive Motel Fire Now Impacting Multiple Buildings in Salisbury

The blaze was reported shortly before 2 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

A massive motel fire has now spread to several other buildings in Salisbury, Massachusetts.

The fire was reported shortly before 2 a.m. Monday in the area of 40 Central Avenue, the listed address for Michael's Oceanfront Motel. Heavy flames could be seen throughout the building.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Salisbury fire officials confirmed that multiple buildings are on fire. Mutual aid has been called in from numerous neighboring communities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Whipping winds of 20 to 30 mph were making it difficult for firefighters to contain the blaze and keep it from spreading further. Fortunately, temperatures in Salisbury are in the mid-30s and above freezing.

Salisbury police said Northend Boulevard is closed from the intersection of Broadway to the area of 150 Northend Boulevard as crews continue to battle the flames. Residents are asked to avoid the area if possible.

They said a community room has been set up at the police station where anyone displaced by the fire can go to receive assistance from the Red Cross and other agencies.

No further information was immediately available.

More Massachusetts stories

winter storm 5 hours ago

Mass., NH Communities Brace for Lashing Rain, Snow Coming With Winter Storm

New England Aquarium 12 hours ago

Endangered Sea Turtle Swims Free After Long Rehab at Aquariums in Mass., Miss.

This article tagged under:

SalisburyMassachusettsfireCentral Avenue
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us