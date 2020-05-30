A huge fire broke out in several residences in South Boston early Saturday morning, and five of the firefighters trying to contain the blaze were hurt.

The seven fire erupted about 3:30 a.m. on Columbia Road and Douglas Street and tore through about seven homes, the Boston Fire Department said. By 6:30 a.m., flames could no longer be seen shooting from windows.

Boston fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey said three of the injured firefighters were burned, though not seriously, and taken to the hospital. The other injured firefighters were treated at the scene.

Thirty-eight people were displaced by the blaze, which tore through seven residential buildings, according to the fire department. Damage was estimated at $10 million.

The top floors of at least four buildings looked completely burned out, and Dempsey said at least five of the damaged buildings appeared to be a total loss.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was at the scene and volunteers with the Red Cross were helping the displaced residents.

At approximately 3:30 at 1428 Columbia Road South Boston heavy fire in multiple buildings this is now a 4 mph alarm pic.twitter.com/IHivO8x7os — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 30, 2020

All companies al 5th Alarm has been struck for multiple buildings on Columbia Road . The fire has burned through the roof pic.twitter.com/krJWmueMvD — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 30, 2020

Commisioner Dempsey on scene of the now 7 alarm fire on Columbia Rd. Heavy stream appliances, deck guns, hand lines & many firefighters working exterior operations to control spread. pic.twitter.com/QSLq96eP0W — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 30, 2020

Mayor ⁦@marty_walsh⁩ on scene to help support and coordinate services with ⁦@BostonFireC1⁩ John Dempsey and Chief Shumeane Benford⁦ of @AlertBoston⁩ at the 7. Alarm fire in South Boston.⁦@CityOfBoston⁩ pic.twitter.com/gdBbzuXvyL — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 30, 2020