Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
South Boston

Massive South Boston Fire Leaves 5 Firefighters Hurt, Families Displaced

Thirty-eight people were displaced by the blaze, which tore through seven residential buildings, according to the Boston Fire Department

By Asher Klein and Nia Hamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A huge fire broke out in several residences in South Boston early Saturday morning, and five of the firefighters trying to contain the blaze were hurt.

The seven fire erupted about 3:30 a.m. on Columbia Road and Douglas Street and tore through about seven homes, the Boston Fire Department said. By 6:30 a.m., flames could no longer be seen shooting from windows.

Boston fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey said three of the injured firefighters were burned, though not seriously, and taken to the hospital. The other injured firefighters were treated at the scene.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

#FitForTheFrontLine May 22

Fit for the Front Line: A Fitness Challenge to Support the Nation’s Front Line Workers

saturday forecast 1 hour ago

Lingering Humidity, Pop-Up Thunderstorms and Scattered Showers Today

Thirty-eight people were displaced by the blaze, which tore through seven residential buildings, according to the fire department. Damage was estimated at $10 million.

The top floors of at least four buildings looked completely burned out, and Dempsey said at least five of the damaged buildings appeared to be a total loss.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was at the scene and volunteers with the Red Cross were helping the displaced residents.

This article tagged under:

South BostonBOSTONfireBoston Fire Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us