Massport Eyes Layoffs as Logan Remains Even Emptier Than Feared

Massport officials believed that Logan Airport would likely host 22 million passengers in fiscal 2021 — roughly half of typical levels

By Greg Ryan/Law and Money Reporter, Boston Business Journal

Passenger volume at Logan International Airport is now trending significantly below the worst-case scenarios forecast just a few months ago, with Massachusetts Port Authority officials saying "all options are on the table: to save money, including layoffs.

Massport leaders unveiled a revised financial forecast at a meeting Thursday, projecting that without new cost-cutting measures, the agency will lose $400 million over the next three years, including $126 million this fiscal year.

This spring, Massport officials believed that Logan would likely host 22 million passengers in fiscal 2021 — roughly half of typical levels — with flying starting to pick up in June 2020 and continuing to rise steadily into mid-2021.

