Massport monitoring how tariffs could impact travel and port activity

Buoyed by busy air travel at Logan Airport, the Massachusetts Port Authority is expecting a "very good fiscal year" while bracing for potential turbulence in connection with tariff impacts on travel and cargo patterns, CEO Rich Davey said Thursday.

Logan served around 32 million passengers fiscal year to date as of March, which Davey said is 5% ahead of forecast.

"Obviously, you know, there's talk of potential headwinds coming in the third quarter and beyond, given some of the tumult and uncertainty in travel," Davey told the Massport Board without offering details. "But our airline partners are telling us that they believe, at least through the end of June, they still expect strong travel through Logan Airport. So we're expecting a very good fiscal year, and certainly March showed that, as well."

Massport director of aviation Ed Freni said passenger volume in March grew by 2.3% compared to March 2024.

"So strong month, strong year so far, and really happy with the way people are continuing to fly," he said.

Highlighting travel performance at Logan, Freni noted that 40,000 passengers boarded planes there just before 9 a.m. Thursday, which he said was "pretty close to a record-breaking number."

Still, as Massport leaders work on their budget, Davey said the agency is exploring "some scenario planning and taking a more conservative approach." The agency's budget will be presented to the board in June.

"Given the uncertainty around tariffs and potential economic uncertainty around travel, any of those kinds of maybe moderate changes would certainly impact Massport," Davey said. "So we're going to think prudently and carefully about the budget -- we work together with A&F committee but ultimately bring to the board as well."

The looming impacts of President Donald Trump's tariffs are top of mind for Port Director Lauren Gleason, who oversees maritime business, including at Boston's Conley Container Terminal.

The Trump administration earlier this month postponed reciprocal tariffs for all countries for 90 days but imposed a universal 10% tariff -- except for China, Gleason recapped. The U.S. leveled a 145% tariff against China, which then responded with a 125% tariff against American goods.

The trade war has raised fresh questions about impacts on economic growth and the possibility of a recession.

"Certainly, there is quite a bit of uncertainty happening in the maritime industry around the current proposal of different tariffs that have been announced recently," Gleason said. "So we are monitoring this by the hour, by the day, with our staff and with our importers and exporters."

Maritime industry players are waiting to see the outcome of a federal proposal for a $1.5 million fee per U.S. port call, which would be imposed on any ships with ties to China or built in China, Gleason said. Importers with connections to Conley Terminal testified on the proposal in Washington, D.C. last month.

She noted the terminal, which connects the region to 35 global ports, in March logged its best performance since June 2024, with the port handling 16 vessels and processing 13,000 containers.

Measured by country of origin, China accounts for 34% of volume at Conley, Gleason said. That's followed by 9% from Vietnam, 8% from India, 5% from Thailand, 5% from Italy, 4% from Malaysia, 4% from Germany and 2% from France.

"Our importers and exporters are still booking at this time, and we will continue to see what buying patterns and trends occur from these announcements," Gleason said.

Massport's aviation and maritime divisions are also gearing up for a potentially more active hurricane season, which spans from June through November. During Hurricane Preparedness Week from May 5-11, the agency has organized a weeklong program with training and exercises, including bringing in experts from Tampa Airport who will discuss lessons from Hurricane Helene, said Hank Shaw, Massport's chief security officer.

"It's that time of year -- we go right from snowstorms to potential hurricanes," Davey said.