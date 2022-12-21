Local

Logan Airport

Massport to Give an Update on Logan Airport Travel

Friday's forecast promises to wreak havoc on air travel in Boston and across the country

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

Massport officials are scheduled to give an update on holiday travel at Boston Logan International Airport on Wednesday.

Officials are expected to speak around 11:45 a.m., detailing traveling tips and recommendations to make their airport experience less stressful.

The forecast for Friday promises to wreak havoc on air travel both in Boston and across the country.

This article tagged under:

Logan Airport
