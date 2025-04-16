MassRMV offers walk-in REAL ID appointments for travelers with upcoming trips

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is offering walk-in appointments for travelers with upcoming trips who need to upgrade to a REAL ID as the May 7 compliance deadline approaches.

The RMV said it is accepting walk-ins for REAL ID transactions at all service centers, though it expects high demand. If no one is available to help when a customer arrives, staff will try to find another time slot for that day or in the near future. The documents required to get the REAL ID include:

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

proof of lawful presence,

two (2) proofs of Massachusetts residency, and

proof of a full Social Security Number (SSN).

For a list of the accepted documents, click here. Customers who have had a name change will need to provide the paperwork reflecting the change, such as a marriage certificate, divorce decree or court document.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Note that it can take 10 to 14 business days from the appointment date to recieve the new credential in the mail.

Customers can also come in or schedule appointments after May 7 to get their new ID. Those who do not have immediate travel plans are urged to schedule an appointment at Mass.Gov/myRMV or through AAA, for members.

“We are increasing our capacity at our service centers, and we are also accepting walk-ins for individuals who have imminent travel plans that require a REAL ID," Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie said in a media release. "Meanwhile, we urge everyone to become familiar with the required documentation, so they know what they need to bring with them when applying for the REAL ID.”

The fee for a REAL ID is the same as for obtaining or renewing the same noncompliant credential - $50 for renewing a non-commercial standard or a REAL ID driver’s license, $25 to renew a Mass ID, or $25 to upgrade to a REAL ID before the existing license's expiration date.

The REAL ID Act was passed in 2005 in response to the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, and originally scheduled to go into effect in 2008, but the deadline has been pushed back for years. The federal government says it will finally begin enforcement on May 7 for domestic air travel and to access to certain federal facilities.