Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

MassWildlife looking for help to count turkeys during the summer

The survey will take place from June 1 to August 31.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Wild Turkey, female
Arthur Gurmankin/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Masswildlife is looking for the public's assistance in counting the wild turkeys that are seen in the Bay State during the summer.

The survey will take place from June 1 to August 31.

Reports are welcomed from any area of Massachusetts, no matter how populated they are.

You can contribute to the survey by reporting sightings of hens (female turkeys), poults (newly-hatched turkeys), jakes (juvenile males), and toms (adult males). 

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Click here for the guide on how to tell the difference between male and female turkeys.

The reports help biologists determine productivity, compare long-term reproductive success, and estimate fall harvest potential. 

You can report your turkey sightings here.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsTurkeys
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us