Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
fire

Mattapan Blaze Damages 2.5-Story Building, Injures 2 Firefighters

All residents made it out safely, but two fire crew members were hospitalized for minor injuries

By Alec Greaney

mattapan fire
Boston Fire

Two firefighters were hospitalized as crews knocked down a 2-alarm blaze in Mattapan Saturday morning.

The fire at a 2.5 story building on Clarkwood St. appeared to begin in the rear, eventually spreading from the first floor to the roof and completely burning through the back porches, according to officials.

Some damage was also done to a neighboring house, officials said.

All residents made it out safely, according to the Boston Fire Department, but two fire crew members had to be brought to the hospital for minor injuries.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Heavy winds and down power lines behind the building proved to be obstacles for the firefighters, who reported they had knocked down the fire by 9 a.m. Saturday.

Damages were estimated to be above $200,000, fire officials reported. The cause is not known.

This article tagged under:

fireBoston Fire DepartmentMattapanfirefighters injuredClarkwood St
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us