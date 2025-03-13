Mattapan man shot to death in Maine home, murder investigation underway

A Boston man was found shot to death inside a Maine home early Wednesday morning, and police say a murder investigation is now underway.

Maine State Police said dispatchers received a 911 call around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday reporting a shooting at a residence at 531 Madawaska Road in Palmyra in the central part of the state. Deputies from the Somerset County Sheriff's Office responded and found a man dead inside the home.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, along with evidence response technicians, responded to the scene and spent the day at the property conducting an investigation.

Police said the man who was found dead has been identified as 28-year-old Jaquan Humphries. He is from Mattapan but had been living at the residence.

Humphries' body was taken to the chief medical examiner's office in Augusta, where an autopsy was conducted. The autopsy determined that his cause of death was a gunshot wound, and the manner of his death has been ruled a homicide.

Police have not announced any arrests but said there is no known danger to the public. They said their investigation is ongoing.