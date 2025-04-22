Four taken to hospital after reported shooting in Mattapan

There was a reported shooting late Monday night in the Mattapan neighborhood of Boston, first responders said.
Boston Emergency Medical Services said that its crews responded to a reported shooting on Regis Road in Mattapan at around 11:30 p.m.
Four people were taken to area hospitals.
Additional details were not immediately available.
